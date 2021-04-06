LOOP Q PRIZE Second Edition Opens for Registrations from Students from European Universities
2021 AI contest recognizes European university students using Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning to solve a globally significant problemSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loop AI Group, a Silicon Valley company ranked as a top-tier provider in the industry of cognitive computing platforms, today has launched its second student competition, the Loop Q PRIZE, at https://www.loopqprize.ai/.
While the 2020 edition targeted students from accredited universities across Italy, this year’s competition is open to students from all universities across the European Union and Great Britain. Unlike last year’s contest, the Loop Q PRIZE 2021 edition will consist of only one round and challenge.
With registrations open until April 25th at https://www.loopqprize.ai/, students are encouraged to register quickly to join the challenge and position themselves to display their talent and dispute the prize.
The general goal of the Loop Q PRIZE is to encourage students to accelerate the adoption of Intelligent Automation in the organizations they work with in order to benefit their country’s competitiveness and GDP. However, the 2021 edition of the prize is focused on a more specific angle: student competitors are required to work on an Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning Challenge that aims to solve a globally significant problem—such as the pandemic, global warming, or ocean pollution, among other important issues that the world is facing.
The world’s fastest-growing corporations are Smart Companies that have a unique competitive advantage that allows them to scale and create value in ways that other companies can’t compete with. This reflects on a very meaningful GDP impact on the countries where they are based. Students who work in this field will be positioned to help organizations leverage Cognitive Computing and Intelligent Automation to grow and create innovative solutions in different markets. This approach in the context of the Loop Q PRIZE 2021 is geared towards delivering a positive impact on the world’s most pressing social and environmental issues.
A panel of reputed judges will review participant entries considering the level of innovation, application feasibility, and execution of the submitted solution, with the heaviest weight on the solution’s capability to solve the globally significant problem it addresses. The Loop Q PRIZE competition will announce the Grand Prize winner on June 30th, at an online Award Ceremony.
The Grand Prize winner will be awarded Euro 5,000 in cash prizes and participants will be able to include this experience as an important addition to their CV as well as to the refinement of their skills, as they strive to create solutions while competing for the prize.
Visit the Loop Q PRIZE website at www.loopQprize.ai.
About Loop AI Group Cognitive Computing
Loop AI Group is one of the leading providers in the cognitive software industry with operations in Asia, Europe, and the USA. The flagship product, Loop Q, leverages unsupervised AI, serving large enterprises. Loop Q helps augment workforce productivity and automate repetitive processes previously managed by humans in all departments, typically retrofitting the existing enterprise legacy systems with human capacity Cognitive Robots. By embedding Loop Q’s human capacity cognitive technology, organizations can now understand and utilize all of their unstructured data, as well as workflow activity data. Loop AI Group Cognitive Computing is headquartered in San Francisco, USA. For more information about Loop AI Group, visit: http://www.loop.ai
