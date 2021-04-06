CBD Emporium® Announces Partnership to Open 100 New Store Locations in the Next 12 Months

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium®, a privately held Arizona company, and leading national retailer of premium CBD products, today announced a partnership with Highland Ventures Ltd located in Glenview IL. Highland is the parent company of Legacy Pro Commercial Property, a commercial real estate portfolio with over 650 strip centers nationally.

Since its establishment in 2018, CBD Emporium has expanded its trusted retail chain across 27 locations in the Southwest USA with operations in multiple states. The partnership between CBD Emporium and Highland Ventures will allow CBD Emporium to expand its operations up to 100 additional locations in ten different states within the next 12 months.

Highland Ventures has over 670 strip mall properties in 18 states. Highland Ventures was the parent company to Family Video, one of the largest chains of video stores in the country. Highland will bring its valuable “Middle-America” real estate portfolio and expertise in nationwide expansion to the partnership. As a result of the partnership, Highland Ventures will have board of director representation and will become a significant shareholder in CBD Emporium. The partnership brings together the country’s fastest growing and most trusted CBD retailer with a seasoned company who understands national expansion and superior customer engagement.

“We cannot be more thrilled at the opportunity to work with the Highland Ventures team and carry on a tradition of incredible customer and community service that Family Video started over 4 decades ago”, stated John Flanders CEO of CBD Emporium. “We are pleased to welcome all the expertise and professionalism the great people at Highland Ventures brings to the CBD Emporium family”, Flanders added.

“We are excited to enter into this unique partnership which will enable CBD Emporium to quickly expand its reach and enable millions of customers to have access to high quality CBD and CBD education leveraging Highland’s properties. From CBD Emporium’s client-centric approach to customer service, its commitment to carry the highest quality products, and most importantly our shared core values we look forward to working to quickly expand the CBD Emporium brand and experience.” Keith Hoogland, CEO Highland Ventures, Ltd

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with dozens of retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 60 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit https://www.cbdemporium.com.

CBD Emporium has expanded its business to include franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs. For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit https://franchise.cbdemporium.com.

About Highland Ventures:

Highland Ventures, LTD. is the parent company of Legacy Commercial Properties, Hoogland Foods (dba Marco’s Pizza), Family Vet Group, and Stay Fit 24. Highland Ventures operates more than 670 retail locations across the United States. It has developed more than 650 retail strip centers under their commercial properties’ division, with tenants ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local community retailers.

