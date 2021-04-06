Jersey City Direct Bakery Services Launched by Top Chef

New to your door bakery service will launch in Jersey City, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handcrafted artisanal sweet and savory baked goods delivered right to your door will be soon be offered by award-winning chef Vincent Tropepe.

Whether it be authentic French croissants baked with French ham and imported Gruyere, an American classic like dense chocolate walnut brownies, or an Italian classic like Chef Vincent Tropepe’s nonna’s pignoli cookies, all of these items and more are baked fresh and delivered right to your door – if you live in Jersey City that is.

Jersey City Direct is the brainchild of award winning, multi certified chef Vincent Tropepe. Tropepe’s Jersey City Direct is the latest in his series of baked goods businesses to launch and solely operate through social media.

Every Wednesday, Tropepe posts one exclusive baked good item. Clients send an email to the Jersey City Direct email with their order and delivery information and pay through a paypal invoice that is emailed to them. Clients have seven days (from Wednesday to Wednesday) to order. Deliveries are made within two time slots on Saturdays and Sundays.

“What makes Jersey City direct baked goods special is easy to explain, not only do I personally make everything myself, everything is done with prime ingredients, free range eggs, New Zealand butter, imported cheeses.” Tropepe said. “But it’s more than just that, I bake items that are familiar to people with new fresh approaches. One week I will be offering my signature chocolate brownie. To give a rich denseness you cannot find anywhere else my secret ingredient (which is no longer going to be a secret) is smashed avocados. I am able to deliver you the same products you have known and loved but made by incorporating something unanticipated.” Tropepe concluded.

Tropepe’s long and impressive career started with being the understudy to French master chef Alaine Ducasse, followed by impressive runs at SD26, The

Rainbow Room, The 21 Club, Mr. K’s and Sardi’s to name a few. Chef Tropepe also has cooked for many of the most important principals known throughout the world including Muhammad Ali, Regis Philbin, Lucuiano Pavorotti, Rudy Guiliani, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, baseball Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Phil Rizzutto and four United States Presidents – to only name a few.

The Jersey City Direct Facebook Page is @jerseycitydirect