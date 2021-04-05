The Missouri Senate Minute for April 5: Critical Issues

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 138, which would modify the law relating to work requirements for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Senate Bill 188, which would establish a tax credit for grocery stores in a food desert, have both been heard in committee.
