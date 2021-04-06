UPDATE - Road Closure
I 91 south in Hartland has been reopened.
Kimberly Habich Perkins
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
VT State Police Westminster
(802) 722-4600
From: Zavorotny, Ryan <Ryan.Zavorotny@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, April 5, 2021 6:24 AM To: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 Southbound is closed in the area of mile marker 65 in Hartland between exits 9 & 10 due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.