UPDATE - Road Closure

I 91 south in Hartland has been reopened.

Kimberly Habich Perkins Emergency Communications Dispatcher VT State Police Westminster (802) 722-4600

From: Zavorotny, Ryan <Ryan.Zavorotny@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, April 5, 2021 6:24 AM To: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 Southbound is closed in the area of mile marker 65 in Hartland between exits 9 & 10 due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.