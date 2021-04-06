Route 68 Third Street Drilling this Week in Vanport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift on Route 68 (Third Street) in Vanport Township, Beaver County will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6-7 weather permitting.

A traffic shift will occur on Route 68 between I-376 and Buffalo Street (Route 4051) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained on Route 68. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the drilling operations.

