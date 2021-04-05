Mountain lion poached near Pocatello

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the poaching of an adult female mountain lion on Scout Mountain south of Pocatello.

On March 22, an individual found the dead lion off the Lead Draw-Crestline Connector Trail in Big Game Management Unit 70 and reported it to Fish and Game. Since the female lion quota had been met in this unit in early February, this lion was shot during a closed season.

If anyone has any information about this case, they can contact Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999 or Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515. Callers can remain anonymous, and a reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.