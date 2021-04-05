GO FOR BROKE DAY (April 5, 2021)

The 442nd Regimental Combat Team was the most decorated unit in the United States Army for its size and length of service, earning 87 Division commendations, 36 Army Commendation Medals, 2 Meritorious Service Plaque, and 7 Presidential Unit Citations. “Go for Broke” was the motto of the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd RCT.
