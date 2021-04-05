Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,245 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court April opinions

The United States Supreme Court issued one opinion on April 5 and three opinions on April 1.

On April 5, the court held that Google’s limited copying of the Java SE Application Programming Interface allowed programmers to put their accrued talents to work in a transformative program and constituted a fair use of that material under copyright law.

Read the court's opinion in Google LLC v. Oracle America, Inc.https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/18-956_d18f.pdf

On April 1, the court held that Florida failed to establish that Georgia’s overconsumption of interstate waters was either a substantial factor contributing to, or the sole cause of, Florida’s injuries.

Read the court's opinion in Florida v. Georgia:  https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/22o142_m648.pdf

The court also held that the Federal Communications Commission’s 2017 decision to repeal or modify three of its media ownership rules was not arbitrary or capricious for purposes of the Administrative Procedure Act.

Read the court's opinion in FCC v. Prometheus Radio Projecthttps://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1231_i425.pdf

Finally, the court held that to qualify as an “automatic telephone dialing system” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, a device must have the capacity either to store, or to produce, a telephone number using a random or sequential number generator.

Read the court's opinion in Facebook, Inc. v. Duguidhttps://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-511_p86b.pdf

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court April opinions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.