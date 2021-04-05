U.S. Supreme Court April opinions

The United States Supreme Court issued one opinion on April 5 and three opinions on April 1.

On April 5, the court held that Google’s limited copying of the Java SE Application Programming Interface allowed programmers to put their accrued talents to work in a transformative program and constituted a fair use of that material under copyright law.

Read the court's opinion in Google LLC v. Oracle America, Inc.: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/18-956_d18f.pdf

On April 1, the court held that Florida failed to establish that Georgia’s overconsumption of interstate waters was either a substantial factor contributing to, or the sole cause of, Florida’s injuries.

Read the court's opinion in Florida v. Georgia: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/22o142_m648.pdf

The court also held that the Federal Communications Commission’s 2017 decision to repeal or modify three of its media ownership rules was not arbitrary or capricious for purposes of the Administrative Procedure Act.

Read the court's opinion in FCC v. Prometheus Radio Project: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1231_i425.pdf

Finally, the court held that to qualify as an “automatic telephone dialing system” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, a device must have the capacity either to store, or to produce, a telephone number using a random or sequential number generator.

Read the court's opinion in Facebook, Inc. v. Duguid: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-511_p86b.pdf