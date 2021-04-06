Successful tech entrepreneur Eric Hernaez joins Datagate

Datagate Innovation has appointed Eric Hernaez to its board as Non-Executive Director.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datagate Innovation – the leading SaaS telecom billing solution for MSPs – has appointed successful tech entrepreneur Eric Hernaez to its board as Non-Executive Director.

Datagate CEO Mark Loveys says he is delighted to welcome Mr. Hernaez to the board as the company expands its operations in the United States and internationally.

“Eric’s business background in our industry and his extensive network of professional contacts will be valuable for Datagate. His successful track record as founder of SkySwitch and other companies has given him a wealth of knowledge and experience in our MSP and telecom market. It’s a great appointment,” Mark Loveys says.

As founder and president of SkySwitch, Eric Hernaez led a team that established the business from inception to become one of the leading providers of white label UCaaS in North America, with more than 500 reseller partners. SkySwitch was acquired by BCM One in December 2020.

Eric Hernaez says Datagate impressed him by walking away with customer wins against more established competitors.

“I’ve always been impressed by Mark Loveys and the job that Datagate has done. As a partner of SkySwitch, feedback about customer experience was consistently positive. So, when Mark approached me about joining the board, my first reaction was that I wanted to be part of a success story. I believe Datagate has a great future.

“Having developed telecom billing systems from scratch in previous companies, I have a unique and distinct point of view. I appreciate the hard work and thoughtfulness that has gone into the business Datagate has built,” says Eric Hernaez.

==About Datagate==

Datagate Innovation delivers one-stop SaaS telecom billing for MSPs. Datagate is the online billing portal that integrates with software that’s important to MSPs, including ConnectWise and other PSA software, tax engines and popular accounting systems like QuickBooks and Xero. Datagate enables MSPs to automate the rating and billing of all telecommunications services.

The Datagate online billing portal is designed to enable MSPs to bill telecom services optimally at minimal time and cost. Datagate has everything required to make telecommunications easy, profitable, safe and compliant for MSPs in America, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – in a single package.

Visit www.datagate-i.com to see Datagate at work.

[Released on behalf of Datagate Innovation by Sayle Noble and Associates.]