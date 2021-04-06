Crack Seal work will cause delays near Kemmerer, Opal and Daniel 

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Highway Improvement Inc. will be conducting crack sealing work in southwest Wyoming beginning this Thursday in Kemmerer. The work is contingent upon weather as roads must be clear of snow and safe for work.

Work has begun in Kemmerer on the US 30 Connector Road and will continue for a few days. Over the next few months, crews will be working on US 189 and WYO 354 near Daniel, US 189 near La Barge, WYO 372 and WYO 240 near Opal. Commuters are advised to expect delays up to 20 minutes, so those commuting on this highway are advised to plan accordingly. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.

Work will also take place in the Star Valley area, on US 89 near Smoot and Grover.

Crack sealing is used as a defense against pavement deterioration. If done effectively, crack sealing keeps water from entering and weakening the base or sub-base of the roadway.

Highway Improvement Inc. was awarded the contract last year. The completion date for this district-wide project is May 15, 2021.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT's 511 website.

For more information about this release contact: Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.