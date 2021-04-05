Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis held a call with Chief Mike Rampino of North River Fire District to assess firefighter’s emergency response efforts related to the emergency at the Piney Point Reservoir in Bradenton.
You just read:
CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Provides Update Regarding Piney Point Reservoir
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.