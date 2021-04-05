Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,225 in the last 365 days.

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Provides Update Regarding Piney Point Reservoir

Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis held a call with Chief Mike Rampino of North River Fire District to assess firefighter’s emergency response efforts related to the emergency at the Piney Point Reservoir in Bradenton.

You just read:

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Provides Update Regarding Piney Point Reservoir

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.