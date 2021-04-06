Atlanta Tech Firm 3umph "Triumph" Studios Is Introducing Digital Real Estate
Atlanta is gradually becoming the tech hub of the south
3UMPH (NASDAQ:3umph)ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to experts Atlanta, Georgia is the tech hub of the south with new domain and website provider, 3umph Studios LLC pronounced "Triumph Studios" leading the way in the digital real estate revolution.
With a name like that you’d think they were a record label, but founder’s Jeral and Elizabeth Clyde II have been apart of the tech space since 2013. They believe like many people that the next big wave with 3umph "Triumph" Studios is going to be digital.
"Think of domain names like voice.com" says Mr. Clyde. "Your website is like your property. You build your website similar to your house and then start putting tenants in. If I build your website and you start to get customers then you have your very own Air BNB right? 3umph Studios "Triumph Studios" partners with one person companies to fortune 500s. We tell everyone the same exact thing.
The top 3 ways to increase sales is
1. Having a good website
2. Keeping your home page simple so you are not overwhelming new audiences.
3. Adding content especially videos, blogs etc,
4. Capturing Email and using professional email addresses.
“Small and medium size business owners are the backbone of this country with Georgia leading the way. 3umph Studios is supporting business owners through a promo code introducing new clients and partners to digital real estate.”
Similar to husband and wife business owners who own a local banana pudding and food delivery company in Atlanta. They partnered with 3umph Studios to host their newly established business and created a professional email and website on a budget.
3umph Studios provides digital asset consultants (DGA) who gave free consulting on branding and marketing and now their website and business is growing exponentially.
Having the right domain and email name that fits your company can save you time and money.
3UmphStudios.com is at the forefront of premium digital assets for your growing business.
