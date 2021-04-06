Important Notice Regarding Service Of Process

The Office of the State Auditor recognizes that the health and safety of its employees and the public are of paramount importance during this COVID-19 outbreak. In an effort to minimize the potential for transmission of the COVID-19 virus, until the end of the Governor’s Emergency Declaration the Office of the State Auditor will accept service of process pursuant to state and federal rules of procedure 4 and 5 at the email address COVIDservice@osa.state.mn.us. The Office of the State Auditor will provide written admission of service by email so as to comply with the requirements of Minnesota Rule of Civil Procedure 5.02. The Office of the State Auditor will only accept service of process via email during this declared state of emergency by the Governor. Upon the end of the emergency declaration, this email address will no longer function and service must be accomplished pursuant to the methods identified in Minnesota Rule of Civil Procedure 5.02.