Game and Fish Commission to meet in Jackson

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will be meeting in Jackson, April 19-22. The public is invited to attend in person or via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to comment on each specific agenda item and can speak to the Commission about any matter, regardless of their attendance method.

For those who would like to attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Jackson Hole Conference Center, 920 West Broadway. The meeting will follow state and county public gathering orders.

On Monday, Game and Fish commissioners and department employees will tour the employee housing project area at the South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA), the South Park feedgrounds and an overview of the Commission's Teton WHMA. Anyone interested should meet at The Lodge at Jackson Hole at 1 p.m. Members of the public must provide their own transportation. The tour is expected to last until 5 p.m.

The main Commission meeting will start at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Commission will be asked to vote and provide preliminary approval of the FY 2022 budget and will elect a new president and vice president. Commissioners will also vote to approve the 2021 hunting season proposals and the Flaming Gorge rapid response plan that would be implemented if invasive mussels were detected in the reservoir.

Commissioners will also hear informational presentations and updates on several items including the construction of the new Cody Regional Office, housing for employees in Jackson and current research, monitoring, management and conflict activities of Wyoming’s large carnivores. Additionally, Game and Fish will present recommendations on the allocation of antelope licenses for the One-Shot Antelope Hunt and the Women’s Antelope hunt.

Game and Fish will update the Commission on the department’s elk feedgrounds public engagement process. Game and Fish, along with contracted facilitator Tara Kuipers of Cody, recently finalized Phase I of the ongoing effort and summarized the first stage of feedback in a report, available on the Game and Fish Feedgrounds webpage. The commission will hear an overview of the report and how the department will carry out for Phase II, slated to include shared-learning events and extensive discussions with a diverse group of stakeholders. These efforts will help drive the development of a long-term elk feedgrounds management plan for Game and Fish.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available.The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -