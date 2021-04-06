Funny Name, Serious Comfort: How Squeaky Cheeks Body and Foot Powder Set a New Standard in Personal Hygiene
Tested and Endorsed by Podiatrists, Professional Athletes, Soldiers, and Mother ApprovedWEST HAVEN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An active lifestyle comes with its perks, as well as its downfalls. For many, the embarrassment of chafing, blisters, rash, and odor, keep them from enjoying the activities they love, or simply completing a day's work. While the market is saturated with “quick fixes”, often these products contain harmful chemicals, and simply make matters worse. Dedicated to creating natural solutions to modern problems, firefighter and inventor Rock Toone created Squeaky Cheeks; the all-natural, talc-free body and foot powder.
A product guaranteed to not rub anyone the wrong way, Squeaky Cheeks’ unique proprietary formula uses 100% all-natural ingredients found in nature, including a special clay holding a variety of benefits to pack a punch. While most body and foot powders tend to break down or form a cake-like consistency, Squeaky Cheeks has unmatched absorption abilities that allow it to wick away sweat for hours on end without the pesky build-up.
The power of nature is underrated in its ability to multi-task. While Squeaky Cheeks is famous for its absorption qualities, it is the powerful molecule design that truly makes this product unique. Using very powerful negative ions that absorb positive ions in the body, Squeaky Cheeks draws out toxins, bacteria, and fungus into the clay, preventing their growth, odor, and eliminate chafing altogether.
“We didn’t set out to make the “cheapest” body powder. We set out to make the best.” - Rock Toone, CEO
Allowing the skin to breathe naturally without harmful toxins such as talcum powder, Squeaky Cheeks provides ample lubrication while soothing itchy, inflamed, and irritated skin thanks to one powerhouse ingredient: elm bark. Elm bark has been used for centuries to treat rashes, scrapes, burns, and any irritated or inflamed skin, without stripping the skin of its natural oil barriers. The FDA has approved it as a safe agent that forms a soothing film over a mucous membrane, relieving minor pain and inflammation of the affected area.
As if all of that were not enough, the natural essential oils used in Squeaky Cheeks provide a calming and refreshing scent, unlike competitor brands whose odor masking claims creates a new odor in itself. The perfect solution for skin ailments of various degrees, Squeaky Cheeks is now the podiatrist recommended brand to treat irritated skin while eliminating odor and blisters.
About Squeaky Cheeks
Squeaky Cheeks is an all-natural, talc-free, high-performance body and foot powder guaranteed to prevent chaffing, blisters, rash, and odor. Created by Rock Toone, Squeaky Cheeks was designed as an all-natural solution to the problems that plague millions every day. From babies to athletes, soldiers, workers, and everything in between; everyone sweats. For some, the impact of that sweat bears more burdens than others. As a firefighter, Rock Toone knew first-hand the difficulty of chaffing due to sweat. Having tried countless remedies with harsh chemicals, he sought out to create an effective, all-natural formula with simple ingredients. Out of this vision, Squeaky Cheeks was born. Now a favorite of podiatrists, athletes, soldiers, and moms; Squeaky Cheeks has single-handedly set a new standard in the personal hygiene space through their unique proprietary formula dedicated to comfort.
