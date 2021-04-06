With Working from Home Becoming the New Norm, How Can You Stay Productive and Keep Your Gear Protected?
30% of the World’s Workforce Expected To Continue Working Remotely After the Pandemic
Whether you’re working from home or returning to work in your offices or on the road, you can rely on Mobile Edge to help you store, protect, and transport your gear safely ...”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, large numbers of U.S. employees were working from home. In the past year, with the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, that number has grown significantly. Recent studies indicate many will continue to work remotely even after the pandemic ends. Some experts predict that upwards of 30% of the global workforce will be permanently working remotely by the end of 2021.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
With the likelihood of remote work becoming the new norm for many, the ability to stay productive while keeping laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other tech organized and safe is vital for many professionals and their companies.
“Whether you’re working from home or returning to work in your offices or on the road, you can rely on Mobile Edge to help you store, protect, and transport your gear safely,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Plus, our great lineup of mobile power and other personal productivity accessories, keeps you connected and powered up wherever you are.”
For power on the go, the ultra-portable 10,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is perfect for charging smartphones and other mobile devices; while our airplane-friendly Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger, with its universal AC outlet, is ideal for power-hungry laptops and gaming consoles.
For Qi-enabled smartphones, the Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is a versatile 2-in-1 product that cuts down on desktop clutter by doubling as an ultra-slim mouse pad and wireless charger.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB charging station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing fast speeds.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation. It securely connects most devices and/or peripherals to a laptop or tablet via a durable USB-C Cable, plus provides 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.
Of course, all those power and personal productivity accessories need a home. Mobile Edge’s industry-leading selection of fashionable, protective carrying cases and backpacks can help you keep your tech organized and safe. Each of our protective cases comes with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
The SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense backpack. Ergonomically designed and super lightweight, it features dedicated storage and comes with a microfiber-lined pouch for a tablet. It’s available in eight colors.
Our award-winning Core Gaming Backpack isn’t just for gamers. Busy professionals like it too for its ample storage for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles, plus its numerous pockets and compartments for power accessories, cords, and headphones, and more.
The Express Backpack 2.0 is ideal for storing and protecting laptops up to 16 inches, plus other devices, and accessories comfortably and ergonomically. It’s available in seven colors.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
