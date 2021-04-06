Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Launches Online Real Estate School
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), the brokerage known for generating a billion dollars in deals for its real estate agents during the pandemic and for being voted a Best Place to Work, announced today that they have launched an online real estate school to help people obtain their real estate license.
In addition to online classes, YHSGR is also hosting in-person weekly live pre-licensing classes every Tuesday from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The live classes will be taught by YHSGR award-winning Transaction Manager Mary Kaing, who has experience handling almost 500 transactions from single family homes, town homes, and condo.
Complete course offerings through YHSGR’s new online real estate school include the Become an Agent option, where people can enroll in a program that will help them qualify for the sales agent exam in as few as two months. There is also a Continuing Education option for a DRE 45-Hour Renewal for brokers and agents and an affordable NMLS 8-Hour Renewal, which is available for immediate online access after payment. Finally, YHSGR’s real estate school also includes a Become a Broker option with an online program to qualify for the Broker State exam.
“The launch of our online real estate school is another way that we are changing lives by helping to facilitate an easy entry into what can be one of the most rewarding and profitable careers you can imagine.” Said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “We have helped to change countless agents’ lives who went from not being able to make ends meet to making six to seven figures without giving up all their time and all the while participating in a culture of service that is extremely rewarding. We look forward to welcoming those who are looking to become an agent or broker as well as to helping established professionals with their continuing education needs.”
To enroll in Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s live classes, email Mary at Mary@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
To enroll in any of the online programs offered by YHSGR’s new online real estate school, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/.
About the Company
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Contact Information
Rudy Lira Kusuma - California Real Estate Broker License 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn