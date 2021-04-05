Gov. McMaster to Designate April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

Leaders Show Solidarity in Addressing Child Abuse and Neglect

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster will designate April as Child Abuse Prevention Month with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other child-serving organizations and agencies at an April 6 ceremony at 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel Street in Columbia.

Additional speakers will include S.C. Department of Social Services State Director Michael Leach, S. C. State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle and Children’s Trust CEO Sue Williams.

"South Carolina’s most precious resources are its children,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Bringing awareness to the harsh realities of child abuse and educating ourselves on the signs of abuse is a critical step towards ensuring a safe and bright future for our children.”

What happens in childhood can last a lifetime. Research shows that adversity in a child’s life can have long-lasting negative health and social effects into adulthood. Happy, healthy children have better odds of becoming thriving, productive adults.

“Now more than ever, South Carolina families need us – organizations, governmental agencies, businesses, communities, neighborhoods, faith-based groups and individuals – to join together,” S.C. Department of Social Services State Director Michael Leach said. “When we support families where they are in life, our communities become stronger and more resilient, and children grow up healthy, nurtured and safe.”

“As a mother, it breaks my heart to hear of children who suffer any form of abuse. I am so thankful for those who are working to prevent child abuse in our state and around the world. We must do our part to raise awareness and provide support to everyone on the frontlines of this serious issue,” said S.C. Lt. Governor Pamela Evette.

Amanda Whittle, S.C. State Child Advocate and Director of the Department of Children’s Advocacy remarked, “Now is the time for all South Carolinians to work together to strengthen families. Child abuse prevention is critically important to the future of our state. When we raise awareness about protective factors and provide services that promote resiliency, we improve outcomes for children.”

Sue Williams, CEO of Children’s Trust, applauded these partners for participating in Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“As South Carolina strives to give every child the opportunity to grow up in supportive environments, we know how important it is to all work together,” Williams said. “There is no single public agency, community organization or individual that can ensure success for our children. Together we can grow a better tomorrow for our state.”

To learn more about how everyone can participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit scChildren.org. Download the toolkit and other resources to build positive childhoods and stronger families.

