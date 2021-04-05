Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Granted Exclusive License from #1 Real Estate Coach Craig Proctor
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning real estate brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, announced today that they are the only real estate brokerage in North America to be licensed by the US and Canadas’s #1 real estate Coach Craig Proctor. The distinction brings with it exclusive access to Craig Proctor’s proprietary business teachings and systems for YHSGR agents; systems that have been proven to create more millionaire agents than any other real estate trainer or coach.
With the support of Proctor’s proprietary systems, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents are taught to build a thriving business rather than to treat their position as a typical agent job. The goal of YHSGR is to use the coach’s systems as part of their overall strategy to teach agents how to achieve consistent high six and seven figure incomes.
“At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we invest in our agents more than any brokerage you will find.” Said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “Being the only brokerage in North America to be licensed by North America’s #1 real estate coach fits our model perfectly because we consistently equip our agents with differentiating tools that help them to build their business and dominate in the industry.”
As part of the exclusive licensure, YHSGR agents are given access to the proprietary Quantum Leap System and Platinum Coaching, which both aim to support agent freedom and success. The Quantum Leap system is based on a concept of reverse prospecting in which qualified prospects seek out agents rather than agents needing to look for prospects through cold calling, open houses and other standard approaches. Both the system and the coaching approaches are based on proven success, and are the same means through which Craig Proctor and Rudy Kusuma achieved Billion Dollar agent status.
“Systems are extremely important to our business success.” Continued CEO Kusuma. “Without them, agents will always be reinventing the wheel and their results will be hit or miss. With the proprietary systems that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents have access to, we have established a proven formula for success using systems that can be used over and over for consistent high-income results.”
In addition to its systems and training, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty emphasizes a culture of entrepreneurship, where agents treat their client base as part of their business within the brokerage. According to YHSGR, doing so encourages agents to be accountable for extremely high standards of service.
The brokerage also trains and equips each agent to build a “Super Profitable Real Estate Business” that they can scale with the support of their own teams. This ladders up to YHSGR’s mission to increase real estate professionals’ incomes by 300% or more without the agents having to give up their personal lives to meet their goals.
“At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we are always looking for agents to join our award-winning team.” Added CEO Kusuma.
Agents who are driven, coachable and possess an excellent work ethic are encouraged to apply to become a part of YHSGR’s high performing team by visiting the company’s website at www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com.
About the Company
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
