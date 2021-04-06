Fun Creative Writing Contest for Girls Who Love Soccer and Shopping Launches
Fiction Jewelry, Recruiting for Good, and We Use Our Voice for Good are sponsoring a creative writing contest for girls and rewarding $100 shopping gift cards.
"Celebrating Women's Soccer," a sweet creative writing contest, launches in LA to inspire girl participation and reward shopping gift cards.
How Do LA Girls Participate?
Attend Middle School or High School
1. Girls answer “How Do You Celebrate Women’s Soccer?” Hand-write 3 sentences (No Typed Entries.)
2. Have a parent take a picture of the creative writing entry and email it to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
(Include girl’s first name, school they attend, and parent’s telephone number)
3. Most Inspiring Entry Wins $100 Shopping Gift Card. Every Week Winner Chosen from April 7th to May 7th, 2021.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love celebrating women's soccer by inspiring creative writing contests for girls."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund We Use Our Voice for Good. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is Helping Girl Soccer Teams Fund Trips to 2023 Women Soccer in Australia. Parents and supporters participate in Recruiting for Good referral program; we do the leg work and generate proceeds to offset the cost of flights and hotel. To learn more visit www.WeFundSoccerTravel.com
Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls. Enjoy real life work experiences and meet like-minded girls. Program is co-created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
