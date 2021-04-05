Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual public input meeting on I-94 Interchange (Exit 161) reconstruction to be held April 12

A virtual public input meeting, including a pre-recorded presentation and a public comment survey, will be available April 12, 2021, through April 27, 2021, on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on five plausible I-94 Interchange (Exit 161) reconstruction alternatives. Tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2024, the project will take place along Centennial Road and Bismarck Expressway.

The pre-recorded meeting will be facilitated by Darell Arne, NDDOT Design Division, and Brian Raschke, NDDOT Bridge Division. It can be viewed at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Public Meetings” under “Quick Links.”

Written statements or comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by April 27, 2021, to Darell Arne, Design Division, 608 E. Blvd. Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505‑0700, or darne@nd.gov. Note “Public Input Meeting” in the email subject heading. For questions, assistance with submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials, contact Darell Arne at (701) 328-2131.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translation of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 OR 1-800-366-6888.

