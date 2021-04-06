Go Transportation & Translation Hires Colby Cotta as Vice President of Operations
Cotta reunites with his former CEO Greg Engelman to accelerate Go T&T's growth
Having worked together before, I knew Colby could hit the ground running. His deep understanding of our industry and strong relationships are major assets.”WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colby Cotta has joined Go Transportation & Translation (Go T&T), a national transportation and translation company serving the workers’ compensation industry, as Vice President of Operations. Cotta guides Go T&T’s day-to-day account management, compliance, information technology, and product development operations.
— Greg Engelman, CEO of Go T&T.
He brings nearly 20 years of experience to the company’s management team, most recently serving as Senior Operations Manager at Access on Time. Previously, Cotta worked for Optimal Translation and Transportation as Transportation Operations Manager. At that time, Greg Engelman, who is now the CEO and an owner of Go T&T, owned Optimal, which was the largest independent translation and transportation company in workers’ compensation before its sale in 2009.
“Having worked together before, I knew Colby could hit the ground running,” Engelman said. “His deep understanding of our industry and strong relationships are major assets.”
Like other companies in the workers’ compensation transportation field, Go T&T faced challenges during the early months of the pandemic when many injured workers avoided going to medical appointments and workers’ compensation claims spiraled.
“But we not only survived the economic fallout, but we have thrived, even as our industry experienced a lot of consolidation,” Engelman said. “We’re poised for great success, and Colby will help lead us as we continue to grow.”
Knowing Greg and the company’s commitment to a culture of empathy drew Cotta to the position. “You have to take care of your own employees so they can take care of your clients and their injured workers,” he said. “The workers we serve already face mobility barriers or language barriers in addition to their injuries. I’m looking forward to building up our people so they can best help these injured employees.”
About Go T&T
Go T&T delivers non-emergent transportation, on-site and over-the-phone interpreting, and document translation services in the workers’ compensation industry, serving insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and employers. Based in Winter Park, Florida, it provides services nationally. Go T&T was founded in 2014 and owned by Engelman and Brian Westveer, two industry veterans with over 45 years of experience. For more information, please see www.GoTandT.com or call (844) 468-2638.
Helen King Patterson
King Knight Communications
+1 813-690-4787
email us here