Tower MSA Partners Arranges for CMS Officials to Headline WCI's MSP Payer Session

Share This Article

News Provided By

Dan Anders, Chief Compliance Officer, Tower MSA Partners

WCI to be held Dec. 12-15 in Orlando, Florida

It's the 20th anniversary of CMS' Medicare Set-Aside (MSA) review program. We thought this would be a great opportunity for attendees to listen to and ask questions of the key policymakers.” — Dan Anders, Chief Compliance Officer, Tower MSA Partners.