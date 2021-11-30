Tower MSA Partners Arranges for CMS Officials to Headline WCI's MSP Payer Session
WCI to be held Dec. 12-15 in Orlando, Florida
It's the 20th anniversary of CMS' Medicare Set-Aside (MSA) review program. We thought this would be a great opportunity for attendees to listen to and ask questions of the key policymakers.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When WCI invited Tower MSA Partners to produce the first day of its Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance track, Tower asked representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to kick-off a trio of MSP panels.
— Dan Anders, Chief Compliance Officer, Tower MSA Partners.
“It's the 20th anniversary of CMS' Medicare Set-Aside (MSA) review program," said Tower’s Chief Compliance Officer Dan Anders. "We thought this would be a great opportunity for attendees to listen to and ask questions of the key policymakers on all matters related to MSP enforcement.”
The section will start at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, with a CMS Townhall covering such matters as the implementation of the PAID Act and how not to run afoul of CMS when submitting an MSA. Panelists appearing via video will be Deputy Director of MSP Program Operations Jackie Cipa, Director MSP Program Operations Steve Forry, and John Jenkins, Jr., Health Insurance Specialist, Division of MSP Program Operations, CMS. Anders will moderate the Townhall.
Following at 2 p.m. is “Don’t Forget Medicare Conditional Payments!” moderated by Tower’s Chief Operating Officer Kristine Dudley and featuring Rasa Fumagalli, Director of MSP Compliance with Synergy Settlement Solutions, and Heather Schwartz Sanderson of the Sanderson Firm.
“Conditional payment matters frequently take a backseat to MSAs,” Dudley said. “These experts will show you how to discharge Medicare conditional payment and Medicare Advantage plan reimbursement demands with confidence for both injured worker and payer.”
Anders returns as a panelist with Ametros General Counsel Shawn Deane and Mark Meyer, Claim Attorney for Montana State Fund, for the 3:15 p.m. session, “It’s Still Ok to Submit an MSA.” Sanderson will moderate this discussion designed to show how to balance care, cost, and compliance to secure a CMS-approved MSA.
The 75th Annual WCI Conference will be held December 12-15 at the Orlando World Center Marriott. Please see https://www.wci360.com/conference/.
About Tower MSA Partners
Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, Tower MSA Partners’ services include proactive settlement services, pre-MSA Triage, clinical interventions, and MSA preparation, submission and oversight through acceptance and claim closure, and free second opinions on other company’s MSAs. Section 111 Reporting and conditional payment resolutions are among its other offerings. Visit www.towermsa.com and subscribe to https://towermsa.com/blog/.
