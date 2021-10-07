Joe Paduda and John Hanna Talk About Overpaying for Workers' Comp Pharmacy at 2021 National Comp Conference
Panel will be held October 20, 2:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas conference
Why a pharmacy program leaks is incredibly important. Payers have done a great job bringing pharmacy costs down, but there still much more to know and to do.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Paduda, president of CompPharma, and John Hanna, RPh, former Pharmacy Program Director of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, will discuss how employers, third party administrators, and insurers unknowingly overpay for injured employees’ medications at the 2021 National Comp Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Paduda and Hanna will present “Your Pharmacy Benefit Program May Be Leaking” on October 20 at 2:30 p.m. This informative session will cover major disconnects between pharmacy benefit manager prices and national competitive market pricing, the criteria of a good PBM partner, and how to know if your program and PBM performance need to be evaluated.
Hanna will share how an audit of the bureau’s PBM revealed $19 million in overpayments for generic drugs. “We were hosed,” Hanna said.
This information-packed session will cover a variety of issues, including PBMs failing to comply with their own contracts, generic drugs being mislabeled as brands, outdated pricing information, and contracts that are bad for payers.
“Why a pharmacy program leaks is incredibly important,” said Paduda. “Payers have done a great job bringing pharmacy costs down, but there still much more to know and to do."
In addition to his work with CompPharma, which consults with workers’ compensation payers to analyze and improve their pharmacy programs, Paduda is principal of the consulting firm Health Strategy Associates. He is the prolific author of the thought-provoking www.ManagedCareMatters.com blog.
As the first director of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation’s pharmacy program, Hanna implemented its initial formulary and the first opioid prescribing rule for any Ohio agency. He is a Fellow of the Leonard Davis Institute at the University of Pennsylvania/Wharton School and was an Associate Clinical Instructor at the University of Cincinnati, College of Pharmacy for 15 years.
The National Comp Conference, formerly the National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference and Expo, will be held October 20-22 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. More information and registration details are available at www.wcconference.com
