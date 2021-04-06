Netgate® TNSR® to Leverage New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors
Advanced Processor Takes Packet Processing to a New Level for Secure Networking Applications
Early test results suggest the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor is the play for our upper-end appliance refresh, potentially as soon as mid-2022, and, of course, public CSPs well sooner.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate, the leading provider of open-source secure networking solutions, today announced it is actively testing 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors for high-end edge router solutions. TNSR is a high-performance software router based on FD.io’s Vector Packet Processing (VPP), of which Netgate is a leading contributor. TNSR combines VPP’s extraordinary packet processing performance with other open-source technologies to provide a turnkey high-performance software router which enables businesses and service providers to address today’s edge networking needs at extremely low cost. TNSR will also leverage VPP updates contributed by Intel, in support of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, delivering significant price-performance gains for both cloud- and appliance-based software router solutions.
— Jim Thompson, Netgate CTO
TNSR is ready to take advantage of the advanced security capabilities in 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to allow businesses to encrypt data much more efficiently, enabling a safer environment for a distributed workforce.
Today, Netgate offers TNSR on Amazon and Azure public cloud compute instances, as well as its own upper-end Intel Xeon D processor-based security gateway appliances, the Netgate XG-1537 and XG-1541. TNSR in the cloud can scale from 10-100 Gbps by bonding and load balancing across multiple compute instances using equal-cost multi-path routing (ECMP). Leveraging Netgate’s Xeon-based appliances, TNSR has been shown to route up to 32.74 Gbps of 1500 byte, AES-GCM-128 encrypted traffic, using a single core equipped with Intel QuickAssist (QAT) technology. With the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors’ ability to support terabit rates with IPsec, as well as a billion packets per second of IPv4 traffic, TNSR routed and encrypted traffic-routing performance will soar.
"We are approaching several thousand TNSR software downloads, driven by interest in high-performance edge and cloud routing solutions without the customary six-figure price tags,” said Jim Thompson, CTO. "But what has become interesting of late is the number of customers requesting turnkey appliance solutions that scale to 25 Gbps, 40Gbps, 100 Gbps and beyond. We know the software can get there, but we’ll need a refresh of the upper-end of our appliance line to support those speeds - which today top out at 10 Gbps given the NICs with which they are equipped (note, TNSR can perform well past 10 Gbps if afforded access to faster NICs). Early test results suggest the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor is the play for our upper-end appliance refresh, potentially as soon as mid-2022. Of course, as Intel rolls the technology into public cloud service provider (CSP) compute infrastructures, our customers will be able to leverage it there even sooner.”
TNSR is available for deployment on Netgate’s SG-5100, XG-1537, XG-1541 appliances; as a bare metal image for non-Netgate appliances and virtual machines; as software instances on AWS and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces; and from AWS Solution Providers and Microsoft Azure partners. Additionally, for users who would like to use or evaluate TNSR prior to commercial deployment, a fully-featured, free Home + Lab instance is available here.
To learn more about TNSR in general, visit tnsr.com. For additional questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries.
Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
