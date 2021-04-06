Benchmark Intel Ice Lake on a Nor-Tech HPC Server

Nor-Tech, the Linux experts, just announced a no-cost benchmark of Intel’s new 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake processor on a Nor-Tech HPC server.

Our engineering staff is fully up-to-speed on these new processors and knows how to maximize their performance.” — Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, just announced a no-cost benchmark of Intel’s brand new 3rd Gen Xeon Ice Lake processor on a Nor-Tech HPC server.

Ice Lake is the only data center CPU with built-in AI acceleration. Other highlights include:

• 1.5X better performance than other CPUs across 20 popular machine and deep learning workloads with a core count increase to 40.

• On average up to 62% better performance on a range of broadly-deployed network and 5G workloads over the prior generation, offering users huge performance increases while maintaining the convenience and compatibility of their architecture

• For key AI workloads, an up to74% increase in AI performance on the deep learning topology BERT while maintaining full compatibility

• New support and benefits with PCIe-Gen4 support, increased memory bandwidth, memory capacity per processor up to 4TB per processor/socket and additional AVX-512 instructions.

• Includes Intel SGX for increased protection of data and application code and Intel Crypto Acceleration for encryption-intensive workloads

• Built on open standards and APIs, with fully optimized software.

• A powerful and flexible portfolio with connectivity, storage, software and oneAPI cross-architectural tools that can further enhance workload optimized solutions

Innovations in core architecture and memory bandwidth deliver outstanding performance for diverse and challenging applications. With the flexibility, security, capability, and interoperability to power heterogeneous demands, 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors provide effective and efficient platform performance for outstanding utility, predictability, and peace of mind.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our engineering staff is fully up-to-speed on these new processors and knows how to maximize their performance. We encourage everyone to sign up for a free demo or give our engineering team a call to discuss the benefits for their particular application.”

To learn more: https://bit.ly/3mjYusc

To sign up for a demo: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

