ECICC Virtual Meeting – 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m.

The Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council was established by Nebraska Revised Statutes (Neb.Rev.Stat.) 43-3401 to 43-3403 to advise and assist collaborating agencies in carrying out the provisions of state and federal statutes pertaining to early childhood care and education initiatives under state supervision.

This is a public meeting of the Council and will be be held Friday, April 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. via zoom.

Due to the virtual nature of this meeting, voting members and other attendees will be present via zoom. There will be no public in-person attendance. The Zoom link information is as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting:

Meeting URL: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94233821776

Meeting ID: 942 3382 1776

Draft agenda