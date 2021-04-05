Assault at TSCI sends inmate to hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-42)

April 3, 2021 (Tecumseh, Neb) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) went to the hospital this morning for the treatment of serious* injuries resulting from an assault by two other inmates. The assault happened in an outside yard, shortly after 11:00 a.m.

During the incident, the injured inmate received cuts and puncture wounds to his arms and torso. Two homemade weapons were recovered by staff members. TSCI was placed on modified operations* and an investigation launched into the assault.

Findings of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.

*Modified operations is defined as, actions taken to more closely control movement of inmates within a facility due to safety and security needs. Can include confinement in cells of a portion of the inmate population, cancellation of program/work activities, and direct escort of certain inmates – as determined by the warden/designee.