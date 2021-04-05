SHP Announces 2021 Operation Drive To Live

With many schools kicking off spring break, and in conjunction with national Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the State Highway Patrol is once again conducting Operation Drive to Live. This annual campaign is aimed at reducing collisions involving teen drivers on our roadways. Beginning Monday, April 5, through Friday, April 9, troopers will step up their enforcement efforts in and around school zones between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. In 2020, the Highway Patrol investigated over 26,360 motor vehicle collisions involving young drivers and passengers. Of those collisions, 8,038 injuries were reported and 120 resulted in one or more fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, young drivers are significantly over-represented in fatal crashes, particularly those who are 16 to19-year-olds. Immaturity and inexperience are primary factors contributing to fatal crashes by young drivers, especially during the first six months of driving. With this in mind, the Patrol has partnered with Page High School, to produce a PSA on the dangers associated with making poor decisions while driving a vehicle. The PSA is available by visiting the Patrol’s Facebook page or by visiting the NCDPS YouTube page.

# # #