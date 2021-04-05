New Iron Maintenance Service Locations Expands Access for Truck Drivers
Iron Maintenance, a leading provider of semi-truck maintenance services, opened its twelfth facility, doubling the number of its service locations.
This week, Iron Maintenance, a leading provider of semi-truck maintenance services, opened its twelfth facility, doubling the number of its service locations from when it first opened its doors less than a year ago. Located in Dallas, the new location is the company's first in Texas, and it significantly expands Iron Maintenance's presence in the Southwestern United States.
With the launch of eleven additional locations throughout the United States planned for this spring and summer, Iron Maintenance is well on its way to reaching its goal of establishing 25 service centers before the end of 2021.
The company’s Senior Vice President, Justin Taylor, notes that Iron Maintenance’s rapid expansion is critical to providing truck drivers with the highest quality and lowest cost services and products they need.
“Truckers do enough driving and they shouldn’t have to go out of their way to get their vehicles serviced,” said Taylor. “We need to make it easy for them to get to us.”
Offering wholesale prices and quick turn-around without compromising quality or safety, Iron Maintenance is committed to a better way of trucking maintenance. Core services include free DOT truck inspections, 30-minute oil changes, and tire, brake, and battery services.
“Our business model is based on the utmost respect for this country’s truck drivers,” said Taylor. “They are essential workers, and we need to get them back on the road as quickly as possible so they can do their jobs safely and get home to their families.”
Future service centers will considerably boost Iron Maintenance’s presence in the Midwestern and Southern United States, and will increase the number of states the company serves from nine to seventeen.
For a complete list of current locations and services, please see www.irontruck.com.
About Iron Maintenance
Iron Maintenance is a part of the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings’ family of brands that includes Swift Transportation, Abilene Trucking and Knight Transportation.
