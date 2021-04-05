Bridge Work Starts April 12 in Juniata County

The contract covers repair/rehabilitation work on four bridges—one in Mifflin County and three in Juniata County. Work on each of the bridges will improve their condition from poor to good. Locations include:

Juniata County: • Route 3017 (Academia Road) near the village of Academia in Beale Township. This 23-foot bridge spans a tributary of Tuscarora Creek, dates from 1920 and carries an average of 302 vehicles each day. • Route 75, three miles southwest of Spruce Hill in Spruce Hill Township. This 20-foot bridge spans a tributary of Tuscarora Creek, dates from 1920, and carries an average of 2,317 vehicles each day. • Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road) near the village of East Waterford in Tuscarora Township. This 105-foot bridge spans Tuscarora Creek, dates from 1940, and carries an average of 143 vehicles each day.

Mifflin County: • Route 103, two miles southwest of Lewistown in Granville Township. This 10-foot bridge spans a tributary of the Juniata River, dates from 1930 and carries an average of 2,143 vehicles each day.

Repairs will begin first on the Route 3017/Academia Road bridge on April 12. The bridge will be closed that day and a 9-mile detour using Route 3017, Route 35, and Route 3008 Groninger Valley Road) will be in place. Shortly after that work begins, repairs will get underway on the Route 75 bridge. That work will take place under an alternating traffic pattern controlled by temporary traffic signals. Once work on both bridges is underway, repairs will be made concurrently.

Project work includes grout bag underpinning, arch barrel repairs, deck repairs, guide rail placement, scour protection, superstructure replacement, asphalt paving, and miscellaneous construction. George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Fort Littleton, PA is the contractor for this $1.6 million project.

PennDOT anticipates completing work on all four bridges by November and will issue project updates as work progresses. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

