Work Begins on Route 164 Improvements Project in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced contractor, Gulisek Construction, LLC, of Mount Pleasant, will begin work on Monday, April 12, to improve a section of Route 164 (North Railroad Street), in Portage Borough, Cambria County.

On Monday, work will start to realign the intersection of Route 164 (N. Railroad Street) and Caldwell Avenue. A detour will be placed to move Caldwell Avenue traffic onto Mountain Avenue. This one-block detour will be in effect for approximately two months. Both lanes of Route 164 will remain open.

Then, on Monday, April 19, the contractor will begin work on the bridge over Trout Run. Route 164 will be reduced to one-lane traffic with placement of temporary traffic signals. A detour of Johnson Avenue traffic one block to Mountain Avenue, will be effect during the Bridge work that is expected to last for 2 months. This detour will be 1000 ft.

Most work will be completed under daylight flagging operations.

Overall work on this project includes new pavement, traffic signal upgrades, new sidewalk and curbing, and ADA ramp.

All work on this $2.9 million project is expected to be completed by late-November 2021. All work is weather dependent. Delays may be possible when traveling through the work area and motorists are advised to watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

