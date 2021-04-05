Work resumes on I-69 and three bridges in Coldwater

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Branch

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITY : Coldwater

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is completing work on 12 miles of I-69 and three bridges (Fenn Road, State Road and Newton Road) between Girard Road and Otis Road.

Started in 2020, this $7.7 million investment includes pavement and joint repairs, resurfacing, crack sealing, and drainage improvements on I-69 between Otis Road and Girard Road. The State Road and Newton Road bridges will be painted this year.

For more information and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve ride quality and provide a longer lasting pavement on I-69. It will also extend the life of the Fenn Road, State Road, and Newton Road bridges.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane of I-69 will remain open in each direction.