Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,044 in the last 365 days.

Work resumes on I-69 and three bridges in Coldwater

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Branch

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITY: Coldwater

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is completing work on 12 miles of I-69 and three bridges (Fenn Road, State Road and Newton Road) between Girard Road and Otis Road.

Started in 2020, this $7.7 million investment includes pavement and joint repairs, resurfacing, crack sealing, and drainage improvements on I-69 between Otis Road and Girard Road. The State Road and Newton Road bridges will be painted this year.

For more information and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve ride quality and provide a longer lasting pavement on I-69. It will also extend the life of the Fenn Road, State Road, and Newton Road bridges.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane of I-69 will remain open in each direction.

You just read:

Work resumes on I-69 and three bridges in Coldwater

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.