US-131 rebuilding in Boyne Falls starts April 12

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-131

CLOSEST CITY: Boyne Falls

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021 (weather dependent)

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $4.7 million to rebuild nearly 1.3 miles of US-131 from Cherry Hill Road to north of Thumb Lake Road in Boyne Falls. This project includes building new sidewalks, storm sewer, culverts, and curb and gutter.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require several different local detour routes as work proceeds:

- During work on the US-131 northbound lane between Main Street and Thumb Lake Road, northbound traffic will detour on Main Street, Railroad Street, and Thumb Lake Road. - During work on the US-131 southbound lane south of M-75, southbound traffic will detour on M-75 and Boyne Mountain Road. - During work on M-75, traffic will detour on Boyne Mountain Road to US-131. - During work on Thumb Lake Road, traffic will detour on Springbrook Road and Skop Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new signs, pavement markings, and guardrail.

