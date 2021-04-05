US-131 rebuilding in Boyne Falls starts April 12

Contact:

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-131

CLOSEST CITY : Boyne Falls

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021 (weather dependent)

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $4.7 million to rebuild nearly 1.3 miles of US-131 from Cherry Hill Road to north of Thumb Lake Road in Boyne Falls. This project includes building new sidewalks, storm sewer, culverts, and curb and gutter.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require several different local detour routes as work proceeds:

- During work on the US-131 northbound lane between Main Street and Thumb Lake Road, northbound traffic will detour on Main Street, Railroad Street, and Thumb Lake Road. - During work on the US-131 southbound lane south of M-75, southbound traffic will detour on M-75 and Boyne Mountain Road. - During work on M-75, traffic will detour on Boyne Mountain Road to US-131. - During work on Thumb Lake Road, traffic will detour on Springbrook Road and Skop Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new signs, pavement markings, and guardrail.