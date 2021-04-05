Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,040 in the last 365 days.

Traffic signal installation at US-131/M-75 to begin April 12

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-131 and M-75

CLOSEST CITY: Walloon Lake

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, May 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $370,000 to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of US-131 and M-75 near Walloon Lake. This project includes new concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk connections with ramps meeting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and pavement markings.

This work follows a 2020 project to install a high-friction surface on the southbound lanes of US-31 north of the north M-75 intersection, and on the northbound lanes of US-31 both north and south of the intersection.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators and traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This signal will help regulate traffic through this busy intersection and should help reduce some conflicts between US-131 and cross-traffic.

You just read:

Traffic signal installation at US-131/M-75 to begin April 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.