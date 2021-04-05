Traffic signal installation at US-131/M-75 to begin April 12

Contact:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-131 and M-75

CLOSEST CITY : Walloon Lake

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, May 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $370,000 to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of US-131 and M-75 near Walloon Lake. This project includes new concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk connections with ramps meeting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and pavement markings.

This work follows a 2020 project to install a high-friction surface on the southbound lanes of US-31 north of the north M-75 intersection, and on the northbound lanes of US-31 both north and south of the intersection.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators and traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This signal will help regulate traffic through this busy intersection and should help reduce some conflicts between US-131 and cross-traffic.