Herold & Lantern Investments Launches Financial Podcast: Enlightenment Featuring Mr. Keith Lanton

Herold & Lantern Investments New Podcast “Enlightenment” Available on Most Platforms

MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc., a full-service retail and institutional broker-dealer, officially launches their financial podcast entitled Enlightenment. The show features Mr. Keith Lanton, President of Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc. Keith opens the show discussing personal development inspired by a book he has read, or an article of importance. Keith then ties his opening discussion to one’s financial well-being or current financial events. Other segments of the show feature examining current economic news, discussing shifts in markets and highlighting stocks making news.

Enlightenment is hosted on the podcast platform Buzzsprout at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1265669↗️ and is available for download on your favorite podcast apps including: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pandora, and Alexa.

The name Enlightenment was selected based upon how Keith connects with his audience. Through intuitive insights, personal development, and current financial markets commentary, the show enables individuals with various degrees of financial knowledge to connect the United States economy with sound wealth strategies. When asked about the podcast Enlightenment and what he hopes listeners will gain from the show, Keith stated “My goal is for listeners to question the conventional wisdom while picking up nuggets of financial knowledge.”

Enlightenment has been a great success, with 34 episodes published and listeners from North America, Europe, and Asia. With recent market volatility, the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, a new administration in Washington, and the increase in younger people joining the investing world, the podcast has experienced an increase in downloads. Our most popular city is currently Washington D.C. and the most popular platform is Stitcher. Mr. Brad Harris, Director of Fixed Income, often joins Keith for an update on the municipal bond market and additional guest speakers will be asked to join Keith in upcoming podcasts.

Herold & Lantern Investments, a registered broker-dealer, and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is a financial services firm with a national presence. They educate and guide their clients to help them achieve their financial goals through a thoughtful process that combines risk management, capital growth, and wealth preservation. Leveraging smart technology to deploy a comprehensive suite of investment strategies. Herold & Lantern Investments is the financial services company of choice for individuals, families, and institutions seeking highly personalized service. In addition to its strong retail base, Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc. has a specialty niche offering Tri-Party Clearing services to broker-dealers.