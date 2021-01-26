Herold & Lantern Investments Help Support Local Communities to Address the Impact of the Coronavirus

Keith Lanton, President Larry Herold, Chief Operating Officer

Herold & Lantern Investments announce charitable donations

MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc., a full-service retail and institutional broker-dealer, announces charitable contributions to two local food bank and one national organization: The INN (Interfaith Nutrition Network); the Lunch Break; and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

2020 was certainly a difficult year for so many people. Covid-19 has disrupted millions of lives around the globe, and Herold & Lantern Investments wishes to give back especially to local community food banks.

Located in Hempstead, New York, The Inn was founded in 1983 as a single soup kitchen run by a small group of concerned volunteers. Today, The Inn has grown to become the largest private social service agency of its kind on Long Island. For further information or to donate, please visit https://the-inn.org/

Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, the Lunch Break was founded in 1983 by Norma Todd. Lunch Break began offering individuals and families the assistance they needed for today, with the hope for a better tomorrow. Decades later, Lunch Break continues to provide life’s necessities of food, clothing, life skills, and fellowship to the financially insecure individuals and families in Monmouth County and beyond. For further information or to donate, please visit https://lunchbreak.org/

When asked about these recent donations, Larry Herold, Chief Operating Officer, said “At Herold & Lantern Investments we feel a special need to donate to these charities, especially given the uncertain economic environment so many people are facing during the pandemic.”

According to their website, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is at the forefront of the fight to cure cancer. They are the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers. Since 1949, they have invested nearly $1.3 billion in groundbreaking research, pioneering many of today’s most innovative approaches. Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc's predecessor firm, Lantern Investments Inc., has been actively involved with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society since 2015 with fundraising and participating in the LLS Light the Night Walks on Long Island.

Herold & Lantern Investments, a registered broker-dealer, and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is a financial services firm with a national presence. We educate and guide our clients to help them achieve their financial goals through a thoughtful process that combines risk management, capital growth, and wealth preservation. We leverage smart technology to deploy a comprehensive suite of investment strategies. Herold & Lantern Investments is the financial services company of choice for individuals, families, and institutions seeking highly personalized service. In addition to its strong retail base, Herold & Lantern Investments, Inc. has a specialty niche offering Tri-Party Clearing services to broker-dealers feeling the increased cost pressures of new regulations, new technology, enhanced cybersecurity rules, more comprehensive FINRA compliance requests, as well as requiring greater clearing deposits.