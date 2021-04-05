» News » 2021 » Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Li...

Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Library present Missouri Trailblazer: Thomas Hart Benton virtual program April 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, APRIL 5, 2021 – Missouri State Museum and Daniel Boone Regional Library invite the public to a virtual program titled, “Missouri Trailblazer: Thomas Hart Benton,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.

Viewing the mural, A Social History of the State of Missouri, is one of the most exciting parts of a visit to the Missouri Capitol. Painted by Thomas Hart Benton in 1936, the mural tells the story of the state from its pioneer beginnings to the industrial 20th century. Join Dr. Sarah Jones, art historian and museum interpreter, to discuss Benton’s life and career including the story of his Missouri mural and his role in the rise of American Regionalism.

Adults and teens are welcome. Those interested in attending must register online to receive a Zoom link to the program at events.dbrl.org/event/4946747. The event will be recorded for later viewing.

This program is a monthly series in honor of Missouri's bicentennial, highlighting Missouri’s most significant trailblazers who have had an impact on our culture through major events, leadership, innovation and more.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###