100% Business Growth Possible in the New Business Normal
Turnaround for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)
Now, we are expanding and hiring at a time when it is so challenging for most just to survive.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebranding, laser-focus on big data analytics for digital marketing, Fortune 500-style productivity software at affordable small business prices, outsourcing talent, and robust financial reporting dashboards are the business normal to do more with less.
Lighthouse Power Business is leading the way for not so small business owners (www.notsosmallbusiness.com) with 100% business growth models in 90-day blitzes with some companies gaining 3X to 5X in marketing and sales in a time when small gains would be welcomed. They are doing this by eating their own cooking. Post Covid, the company has rebranded itself with 5 robust service lines:
1. Strategic Business Planning
2. Marketing and Sales Growth
3. Outsourcing Talent
4. Productivity Software Power Platforms
5. Financial Reporting Dashboards
Jerry Nichols, CEO and Certified Data Scientist, at Lighthouse Power Business said, “In today’s business environment small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to change and meet the demands of the new business normal. Many are turning to technology and world-class digital marketing power platforms that produce amazing insights for growth and profitability.”
Nichols goes on to say, “For example, we were advising two clients, who were faced with filing bankruptcy and layoffs at no fault of their own, due to the extraordinary pressures of Covid. We brought simple and straightforward strategic planning coupled with productivity power platforms to drive sales growth at lower costs with outsourcing of sophisticated management systems. Both companies had hired bankruptcy attorneys and were prepared to file. Instead, almost nine months later, both companies are thriving and have grown well over 100%, are profitable, and avoided bankruptcy all together.”
An independent hospitality owner/operator declared, “We did not have any options until Lighthouse Power Business showed us the new business normal and how we could do more with less by utilizing never before available Fortune 500-style sophisticated power platforms based in the cloud that were affordable and predictable. I am blown away to be in such an amazing position of strength and growth in such a short period of time. And, we did not have to let anyone go, but have instead hired several new employees to keep up with the growth.”
Another Lighthouse Power Business client and doctor in the specialty healthcare industry was devasted by the mandatory closure of its offices for many months due to Covid restrictions. “We hired bankruptcy attorneys for our two practices and hoped that somehow we would be able to come back, but we really did not have any hope. Lighthouse Power Business provided a solid strategic plan with productivity platforms and outsourcing that made it possible for us to not only keep our staff but are hiring employees to keep up with the demand; and we are profitable. They helped us rebrand and completely rebuild our websites and our workflows for employees and how we managed the patient success journey with amazing dashboards that provide insights of what to do from day to day and month to month. Now, we are expanding and hiring at a time when it is so challenging for most just to survive. We are grateful and shocked at how easy and intuitive the technology was to adopt.”
Covid has changed everything, and, thankfully, the Cloud is providing an answer for growth. The new normal requires doing more with less and utilizing the powerful tools that were just a short time ago only available to the largest companies. The Cloud has allowed for advanced systems and strategies to become affordable for small to medium-sized business (SMBs). These systems and strategies make them more competitive, profitable, and capable of realizing sales growth faster and more confidently than ever before.
American small business owners have always been willing to lean into a challenge and work hard and now, they can succeed more quickly and with confidence in the most of uncertain times with Lighthouse Power Business providing world-class power platforms for sales growth and management systems that deliver in the new business normal.
Lighthouse Power Business CEO, Jerry Nichols, has written a short eBook to help small to medium-sized business owners (SMBs) to understand what mistakes to avoid and what they can do to move from surviving to thriving. Lighthouse Power Business is making this eBook, Small Business Owners – Surviving to Thriving, available FREE of charge simply by emailing info@LighthousePowerBusiness.com
There is light at the end of the tunnel with the new business normal and small business is making an amazing comeback.
