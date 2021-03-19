CELEBRATE NATIONAL SLEEP AWARENESS MONTH TO ADVANCE SLEEP HEALTH WORLDWIDE
Don't Make the Mistake of Missing Sleep from Snoring or Sleep Apnea - Improve Your Health and Your Immune System
Untreated obstructive sleep apnea has been shown to significantly increase risk of cardiovascular events, diabetes, and memory loss to name a few.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center in Littleton, Colorado, along with the World Sleep Society, is issuing a global call to action about the importance of healthy sleep. March is World Sleep Month and Friday, March 19, 2021 is the 14th annual World Sleep Day®. Created and hosted by World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day (WSD) is an internationally recognized awareness event bringing researchers, health professionals and patients together to recognize sleep and its important impact on our health.
“WSD allows us a huge opportunity to spread awareness of how critical sleep is so we encourage you to take action now, spread the news, and submit your story to the Colorado Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center.” Jerry Nichols, Managing Director
World Sleep Day 2021 will incorporate the slogan, ‘Regular Sleep, Healthy Future’, highlighting sleep's important place as a pillar of health, allowing for a healthier future thanks to regular, quality sleep. This focus is purposefully broad in meaning, surrounding the message that quality of life can be improved with healthy sleep. Conversely, when sleep fails, health declines, decreasing quality of life. Sound sleep is a treasured function. The World Sleep Society has compiled ten tips for healthier sleep. These recommendations for children and adults can be viewed on worldsleepday.org under resources.
The first WSD was held on March 14, 2008, under the slogan “Sleep Well, Live Fully Awake.” The annual awareness day is held the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox. As our world heals from the COVID-19 pandemic, World Sleep Day 2021, may play a vital role in how healthy sleep awareness can impact both frontline healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients.
As providers care for their patients, sleep dysfunction may impair not only their judgement with patients but their own immune systems. Furthermore, the co-morbidities associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are shared with those of COVID-19. Thus, is it imperative that those with obstructive sleep apnea are effectively treated.
The Colorado Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center focuses on those with obstructive sleep apnea who are intolerant to CPAP and require oral appliance therapy. Our purpose is to work with local physicians to care for these patients and to promote healthy sleep education.
“Untreated obstructive sleep apnea has been shown to significantly increase risk of cardiovascular events, diabetes, and memory loss to name a few.” Dr. Claire-Marie Bender
As March is National Sleep Awareness Month and March 19 is World Sleep Day, we encourage those suffering from poor sleep, exhaustion, snoring, or previously diagnosed but untreated sleep apnea to share their stories with us. Colorado Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center has created a contest around the best stories submitted. We will work with winners of the best story to facilitate care with their providers and provide an oral appliance FREE OF COST if deemed the appropriate treatment.
Stories may be submitted to info@sleepsilently.com through April 30.
