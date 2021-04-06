Girls Party for Good Travel Club Launches to Help Fund "We Use Our Voice for Good"
Recruiting for Good created fun travel club to help fund meaningful program for girls; and is rewarding destinations to experience the best art, food and sport.
Recruiting for Good launches 'Girls Party for Good' an exclusive travel club to inspire women participation in R4G's referral program and help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good."
Referrals enable our staffing agency to generate more proceeds for good. And reward participation with exclusive travel destinations. Women earn luxury hotel rewards to Experience ‘The World's Best Art, Food, and Sport Celebrations.’
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're rewarding our first Girls Foodie Party at '2022 Cayman Cookout,' considered to be one of the World's Best Foodie events. Women must sign up by May 15th, 2021 to qualify for reward. We're only rewarding 5 rooms; so sign up today to reserve your spot."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Girls Party for Good,' an exclusive luxury travel club for women who love helping girls succeed in life. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good.” Women earn rewarding travel to experience and celebrate the World's Best Art + Food + Sport in the most beautiful cities. www.GirlsPartyforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
