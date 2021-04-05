Zennify Announces 30% Year-Over-Year Growth
The award winning-Salesforce consulting firm continues to expand with new hires, a partnership with Google and accolades.SACRAMENTO , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zennify, a Summit-level Salesforce consulting partner, today announced 30% year-over-year growth, which marks a year of strategic development for the consulting firm. With this growth, Zennify's focus will be on expanding its leadership team and increasing the employee headcount, which will provide opportunities for the community. These new positions will help Zennify keep up with the widespread demand for its digital acceleration services and scale its consulting practice.
The company recently appointed Amanda Somma as its vice president of professional services. Somma brings over 20 years of consulting and delivery experience; she has helped to guide companies in various industries throughout the Salesforce transformation journey. Amanda initiated and streamlined delivery and operational processes across multiple organizations, including helping form and build several PMOs. Somma joins an executive team that prides itself on its diversity and is 67% female.
Zennify has also expanded its national sales organization with strategic regional vice president hires, John Moore, Derek Sexter and Adam Cress. These key hires bring with them immense industry expertise, which will help solidify Zennify’s position as a financial services industry leader and grow in the health and life sciences market.
“It’s been really amazing to watch the continued acceleration of digital, largely propelled by our ‘anywhere economy’,” commented Zennify CEO Manvir Sandhu. “Customers keep coming to us looking for scalable infrastructures that enable fast growth and transformation. As a longtime Salesforce and nCino partner, we have the strategic expertise with flexible technologies and the high quality project delivery needed to keep their businesses thriving. It’s been incredible to watch Zennify continue to hire the best of the best as we methodically scale.”
In addition to filling key corporate leadership positions, Zennify continues to make diversity, equality, and inclusion a priority as it seeks new talent and expands its team. The company recently joined the Grow with Google hiring consortium which creates opportunities for non-traditional job candidates to get hired for entry-level jobs in IT, user experience design, data analytics, and program management. With a focus on digital upskilling and a commitment to closing the STEM representation gap, Zennify also has partnerships with Code Black Indy, General Assembly, and Greater Sacramento Economic Council, among others. Additionally, on Equal Pay Day, Zennify announced its continued commitment to equality with its 1:1 equal pay ratio between men and women.
Zennify’s tremendous growth follows a year of wins for the company, including becoming a Salesforce Summit Level partner, which is the highest tier of partnership. Zennify was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Idaho for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Zennify’s CEO, Manvir Sandhu was named one of the Most Admired CEOs by Sacramento Business Journal.
