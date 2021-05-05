Announcing Helios™, a high performing, secure, compliant Cloud Computing environment for IT QA
Tx3 Helios is a dedicated, qualified cloud platform specifically designed for hosting applications and software quality tools for validating GxP systems.DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued effort to simplify and streamline software compliance for life science companies, Tx3 Services has developed Helios, a dedicated, qualified cloud platform specifically designed for hosting applications and software quality tools for validating GxP systems. With a focus on servicing life sciences organizations for the last two decades, Tx3 has designed Helios with a foundational understanding of not only regulatory compliance requirements for hosting IT QA tools but also what is required for audits and verification.
Traditional Saas can come with limitations. Multi-tenancy, infrastructure limitations, lack of change control, integration difficulties, inadequate SLAs, and no qualification procedures, can make moving to the cloud a difficult option. Clients are often at the mercy of the vendor’s patch and upgrade schedule, which can leave life science teams in an almost perpetual state of at least UAT, if not full validation testing.
Tx3 Helios addresses all those concerns for life science teams. Customers get all the benefits of Cloud computing, plus GxP compliance. From application control, to infrastructure qualification, to defined and captured change control, to adherence to GDPR, ISO, and other regulations, clients can leverage Helios with peace of mind around regulatory compliance. Backed not just by supporting documentation, but also infrastructure and application support delivered by industry experts, clients are free to instead focus on their actual business objectives.
“Our dedicated, qualified hosting platform was designed with providing integrated SaaS for software quality and software testing tools as its primary purpose. Infrastructure, application installation, and support are provided by industry experts so our customers can simply use the tools they purchased to accomplish their business objectives and not to worry about compliance management” – Howard Chase, VP of Operations at Tx3 Services
