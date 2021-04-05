St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operation Without Owner's Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/4/2021 1657 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Operation Without Owner's Consent
ACCUSED: Erin Thurston
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: Danielle Burroughs
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to South Main Street in Bradford, Vermont for a report of a vehicle being operated by Erin Thurston, 37 of Bradford, without the consent of the owner, Danielle Burroughs, 37 of Ryegate. Thurston was found operating the vehicle on Main St. in Bradford and a motor vehicle stop was conducted. Thurston was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost. Thurston was later released with a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/19/2021
COURT: Orange Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)
802-748-1585 (Fax)