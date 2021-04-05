St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operation Without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/4/2021 1657 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Operation Without Owner's Consent

ACCUSED: Erin Thurston

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: Danielle Burroughs

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to South Main Street in Bradford, Vermont for a report of a vehicle being operated by Erin Thurston, 37 of Bradford, without the consent of the owner, Danielle Burroughs, 37 of Ryegate. Thurston was found operating the vehicle on Main St. in Bradford and a motor vehicle stop was conducted. Thurston was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost. Thurston was later released with a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/19/2021

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)