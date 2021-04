St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash Seeking Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A401424

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/3/2021 2121 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 North

TOWN: Fairlee

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 95

WEATHER: Good

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: (Only description is a silver sedan)

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michael Simpson

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: CrossTrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: moderate driver's side damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a hit and run which occurred on Interstate 91 North in the area of mile marker 95. Michael Simpson reported he was driving in the right lane when a silver sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane, side swiped his vehicle. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and required by law and likely has passenger side damage. Anyone with information about this crash or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contacted Trooper Rancourt of the Vermont State Police.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N

COURT ACTION: Y/(X)N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)