Scandinavian Airlines Joins the Nordic Business Council USA To Drive Nordic Cooperation in the United States
Jasmin Utter, General Manager of North America, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), was introduced as a Nordic Business Council USA Council member
Jasmin Utter, General Manager of North America, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), was introduced as a new Nordic Business Council USA Council member at the Nordic Business Council USA meeting.
— Jasmin Utter, General Manager, Scandinavian Airlines North America
Aviation is a vital part of Scandinavian infrastructure and SAS is a fundamental part of Scandinavian society and infrastructure and proud to keep the region connected. SAS maintains the highest frequency of departures to, from and within Scandinavia, and connect smaller regional airports with larger hubs. As a part of Star Alliance SAS fly customers to more than 1300 destinations worldwide.
SAS is connecting businesses and people in a time efficient way. It creates value and facilitates the success of Scandinavian companies in a region highly dependent on global trade.
“We look forward to discussing business issues and sharing ideas, experience, and finding business opportunities. I look forward to seeing you and continuing our dialogue through the Nordic Business Council USA“, said Jasmin Utter, General Manager, Scandinavian Airlines North America.
“To move from the old to the new is the only tradition worth keeping”, said by Marcus Wallenberg, one of the founders of SAS in 1946.
SAS ambition is to promote maximum societal benefit through its products and services while minimizing the climate and environmental impact. SAS strives to consider the sustainability aspects in everything SAS does.
During SAS’ long history we have been an innovator in the industry. SAS first flight to the US and New York was in September 1945, and in the 1950’s SAS was the first airline to cross the North Pole with a commercial flight. Since then, SAS has played an important role in forming alliances across the globe, giving more people more reliable connections to more destinations throughout the world. Not to mention establishing the perks of punctuality as a measure of reliability and customer satisfaction for the entire industry.
SAS plays an important part in creating jobs and connectivity in Scandinavia, including subcontractors with catering, technical maintenance, fuel handling as well as jobs within tourism and the hospitality industry.
About SAS
SAS was founded back in 1946, by the three governments of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark together with the industrial family Wallenberg.
SAS, Scandinavia's leading airline, with main hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm, flies to destinations in Europe, USA, and Asia. Spurred by a Scandinavian heritage and sustainability values, SAS aims to be the global leader in sustainable aviation. The airline has a goal to reduce total carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2025, by using more sustainable aviation fuel and their modern fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft. In addition to flight operations, SAS offers ground handling services, technical maintenance, and air cargo services. SAS is a founding member of the Star Alliance™, and together with its partner airlines offers a wide network worldwide.
About Nordic Business Council USA
Nordic Business Council USA (“NBC”) is a business-to business initiative made up of Nordic Business Executives, Owners, and Operators operating in the United States. The NBC focuses on the needs of Nordic Businesses operating in the US market, Nordic Businesses seeking to enter or expand reach, sales, and operations in the US market, and issues that benefit all the Council Members. For more information, www.NordicBusinessCouncilUSA.com
