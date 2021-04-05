Exclusive Nueva Andalucía Golf Valley Villa to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with International Marbella

The exclusive neighborhood of La Cerquilla is famous for its views of Golf Valley, and this villa is uniquely situated in an elevated position, front line to Los Naranjos Golf Course. A sweeping drive leads to the front porch and spectacular double-height grand entry beyond it, setting a welcoming and impressive tone. Guide friends and family to the main floor, with its expansive designer kitchen featuring an island with breakfast bar, sitting area, and formal dining area. Entertaining is seamless indoors and out. Outdoors, catch up on stunning terraces, lounge under the gazebo by the BBQ, or dip into the private pool with its spacious porcelain decking.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniquely situated in an elevated position, frontline to Los Naranjos Golf Course, this exclusive villa will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with top agent Tine Hagemeister of International Marbella. Currently listed for €5.95 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 13–18 May via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions so far has been an incredibly seamless experience,” stated Hagemeister. “As the local market expert, it just makes sense to combine our resources with the firm’s incredible global reach to ensure this property gets the maximum amount of exposure. I’m confident that this is one of the best opportunities to own in this area, and look forward to a happy client on auction day.”

The exclusive neighborhood of La Cerquilla is famous for its views of the Golf Valley. The views of the greens are unrivaled, except perhaps by the lush gardens surrounding the villa itself. A sweeping drive leads to the front porch and spectacular double-height grand entry beyond it, setting a welcoming and impressive tone. Host friends and family on the main floor, with its expansive designer kitchen featuring an island with breakfast bar, sitting area, and formal dining area. Entertaining is seamless indoors and out. Inside, gather in the games room with its professional bar or in the cozy library. Outdoors, catch up on stunning terraces, lounge under the gazebo by the BBQ, or dip into the private pool with its spacious porcelain decking. Let the opulent tranquility of Nueva Andalucía welcome you home. Additional features include: 250 square meters of outdoor terraces; a ping pong patio; covered lounges and terraces; a second full kitchen; and a massive garage—all just minutes from several world-class golf clubs and 15 minutes to Marbella.

Nueva Andalucía is a real estate hot spot in Spain, and the exclusive gated community of La Cerquilla is truly a gem within this desirable area. Stylish luxury villas and lush trees line the quiet streets. Look out over the stunning Los Naranjos Golf Club and enjoy the rest of Nueva Andalucía’s Golf Valley. The villa sits first line to the Club’s Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed course, a unique and ideal location that elevates this property above its neighbors. Both the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas and Aloha Golf Club are within five minutes of your front door. Nueva Andalucía itself, ten minutes away, boasts shops and incredible restaurants to discover. Iconic Puerto Banús and its vibrant nightlife, spectacular beaches, and designer shopping is only ten minutes away. Fifteen minutes will bring you to Marbella, with its 27 kilometers of sandy Mediterranean beaches and world-famous hospitality. La Cerquilla sits between the two major airports that service Marbella, with Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport 40 minutes east, and Gibraltar Airport 55 minutes west, perfect for convenient national and international flights.

La Cerquilla is available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

