PERCY MASTER P MILLER CELEBRATES HIS 100TH EPISODE OF MASTER P REVIEWS
MASTER P REVIEWS ON YOUTUBE HELPS SMALL BUSINESSES
“I started as a small businessman; I understand the importance of having branding opportunities. When you are putting your heart and soul into your own vision, it can be challenging.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percy Master P Miller is celebrating his 100th episode of Master P Reviews. Master P’s Reviews, for the past several months, has supported and promoted small businesses across the US. The entrepreneur can send in their products, and if Miller finds it interesting, he premieres the items on his show.
“I started as a small businessman; I understand the importance of having branding opportunities.” Says Miller. “When you are starting out and putting your heart and soul into your own vision, that says so much about your passion, we have to support these small businesses; it is the reason I created Master P’s Reviews.” Continued Miller.
The show reviews various products: Miller and his co-host (Genie) try the items on the air and rate them on a scale from one to ten. Ten being highest. If they rate the product with a high score, he invites them to join the duo on-air via Zoom; they can then articulate more about their product and how you can purchase the item. “This show has increased the sales of items reviewed on the show, and some have even sold out, said Miller. “I have always been a firm believer; when you have the opportunity to help someone, it’s your responsibility to do so.” Continued Miller.
“I have worked for fifteen years on my business; I sold my product on the weekends, at food fairs, and couldn’t get the company to move as I wanted it to. When Master P featured Dillonade’s on Master P’s Reviews, it was a game-changer, says Tiffany Green, owner and founder of Dillionade Lemonades.
