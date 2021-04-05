Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,853 in the last 365 days.

PERCY MASTER P MILLER CELEBRATES HIS 100TH EPISODE OF MASTER P REVIEWS

Master P with some of the featured business' owners at the 100th celebration

MASTER P REVIEWS ON YOUTUBE HELPS SMALL BUSINESSES

“I started as a small businessman; I understand the importance of having branding opportunities. When you are putting your heart and soul into your own vision, it can be challenging.”
— Percy Master P Miller
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percy Master P Miller is celebrating his 100th episode of Master P Reviews. Master P’s Reviews, for the past several months, has supported and promoted small businesses across the US. The entrepreneur can send in their products, and if Miller finds it interesting, he premieres the items on his show.

“I started as a small businessman; I understand the importance of having branding opportunities.” Says Miller. “When you are starting out and putting your heart and soul into your own vision, that says so much about your passion, we have to support these small businesses; it is the reason I created Master P’s Reviews.” Continued Miller.

The show reviews various products: Miller and his co-host (Genie) try the items on the air and rate them on a scale from one to ten. Ten being highest. If they rate the product with a high score, he invites them to join the duo on-air via Zoom; they can then articulate more about their product and how you can purchase the item. “This show has increased the sales of items reviewed on the show, and some have even sold out, said Miller. “I have always been a firm believer; when you have the opportunity to help someone, it’s your responsibility to do so.” Continued Miller.

“I have worked for fifteen years on my business; I sold my product on the weekends, at food fairs, and couldn’t get the company to move as I wanted it to. When Master P featured Dillonade’s on Master P’s Reviews, it was a game-changer, says Tiffany Green, owner and founder of Dillionade Lemonades.


MASTER P's REVIEWS - YouTubehttp://www.masterpreviews.com

For more information on Master P Reviews visit: www.masterpreview.com

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Gl89AvxUgKLk4lIw6XdDFOc69JpmInEu/view?usp=drivesdk

For more info on Dillionades, visit: www.dillonades.myshopify.com

Gwendolyn M Priestley
No Limit Entertainment
+1 323-972-3268
email us here

You just read:

PERCY MASTER P MILLER CELEBRATES HIS 100TH EPISODE OF MASTER P REVIEWS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.