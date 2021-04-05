Perfectly Protected: Audrey Sun Obtains USDA Bio-Based Certification for Sanitation Pads
Audrey Sun’s “Made For You” TCF Double Core Natural Pads Joins the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Elite Classification for Eco-Friendly ProductsARNDELL PARK, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audrey Sun is proud to announce the recent USDA Bio-Based Certification of their exclusive TCF Double-Core Sanitary Pads. The USDA Bio-based Product Labeling Program, evaluated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is known as one of the strictest certifications to obtain, with only a select few bearing its exclusive USDA label. This high honor is only bestowed upon brands that exhibit the highest level of quality using natural and renewable bio-based materials that displace the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals.
Bio-based products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change. Audrey Sun TCF double core pads use OCS-certified 100% pure organic cotton and PEFC certified Scandinavian natural pulp to promote sustainable forest management without compromising comfort and protection. By using organic cotton on the covers as well as its parts, such as leak prevention wings and on the sides; and using organic cotton and natural pulp for the primary and secondary absorbers, Audrey Sun has created a new standard in the feminine hygiene industry. Instead of using synthetic absorbers implemented in most main-stream feminine hygiene products, Audrey Sun’s TCF double core period pads underwent ASTM lab testing that measures the proportion of bio-based materials, which resulted in a bio-based percentage of 94%. This percentage is considered one of the highest worldwide and is exceptionally so among period pads.
From start to finish, the Audrey Sun manufacturing process holds to an uncompromisable elite standard of quality. Instead of using chlorine bleaching, which could produce harmful emissions, Audrey Sun uses TCF or Totally Chlorine Free bleaching. This method significantly reduces wastewater and eliminates the risk of producing environmental pollutants such as dioxins. They also use a patented eco-friendly compression method from Germany that only uses heat and pressure without adhesives or latex when compressing the absorbers.
The “Made For You” pad is designed with the modern woman in mind. Comfortable, top-level protection, and made sustainably, the Audrey Sun TCF double-core pads are rapidly becoming a staple for menstruating women around the world.
Through proof of concept, dedication to quality, and unwavering commitment to helping women while creating a sustainable environment; Audrey Sun’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the appointment of the USDA Bio-Based Product Certification.
About Audrey Sun
Audrey Sun is an Australia-based lifestyle brand dedicated to creating top-tier natural feminine hygiene products with comfort in mind. Audrey Sun’s sanitary pads have become widely recognized for their unique TCF double-core design and eco-friendly products containing 100% pure cotton and Scandinavian natural pulp. 100% organic pure cotton is European OCS certified, and Scandinavian natural pulp is a Northern European PEFC certified material for products that can sustain the forest environment. Audrey Sun TCF double-core sanitary pads were recognized as 94 percent by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, certifying it as a USDA Certified Bio-based Product and the world's highest level for sanitary pads.
